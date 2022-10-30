GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.07.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 5,443.98% and a negative return on equity of 132.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
