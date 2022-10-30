GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.