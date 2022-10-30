GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.89 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $120.89 million and approximately $2,144.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09096687 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $515.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

