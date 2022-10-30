Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $2,809,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 716.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

