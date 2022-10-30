Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 432 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $61.70. 6,263,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,247. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
