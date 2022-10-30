Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 432 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $61.70. 6,263,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,247. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.