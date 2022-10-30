Glassman Wealth Services Buys 173 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

