Glassman Wealth Services Buys 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $14.77 on Friday, reaching $663.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

