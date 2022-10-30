Glassman Wealth Services Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,978,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,810. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

