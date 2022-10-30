Glassman Wealth Services Has $345,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in KLA were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.