Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. 6,761,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,745. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.22.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.