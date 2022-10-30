Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.21. 9,418,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

