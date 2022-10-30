Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $198.65. 3,724,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $219.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

