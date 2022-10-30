Glassman Wealth Services Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Signet Jewelers makes up about 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. 709,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,289. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.