Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,995 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.98. 514,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.