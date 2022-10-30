Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.71. 1,135,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $116.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $1,475,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,163 shares of company stock worth $6,843,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 563.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.