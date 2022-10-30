Golden Goose Achieves Market Capitalization of $66,035.29 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $66,035.29 and approximately $426.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

