Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Hits $66,032.44

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $66,032.44 and $426.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

