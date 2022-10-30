GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 103,484 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $633,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $4,362,000.
GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.10. 73,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.
