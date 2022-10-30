Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. 49,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,047. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,886 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $77,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

