Guggenheim Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.61.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $420.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.66 and its 200 day moving average is $447.78. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

