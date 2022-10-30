Guild of Guardians (GOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

