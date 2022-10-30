GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,741.00

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. GXChain has a market cap of $445.47 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

