H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $67.17 million and approximately $123,999.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars.

