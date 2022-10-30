Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.15.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HAL opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.