Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

HRGLY stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.6129 dividend. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

