Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,168 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW opened at $48.56 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $162.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

