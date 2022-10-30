Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,742 iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter.

ILCV opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

