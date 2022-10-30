Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,145 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

