Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 903 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.