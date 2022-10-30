Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,739,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

