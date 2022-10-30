Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $38.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

