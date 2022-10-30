Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.