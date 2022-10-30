Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 1,875,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,269. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.