Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 1,875,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,269. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $63.49 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

