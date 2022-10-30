HC Wainwright Trims MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Target Price to $16.00

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MAG opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSE:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.