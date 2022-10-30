HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

