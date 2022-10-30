Head to Head Analysis: Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) & Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimizu and Taylor Wimpey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.28 $425.06 million $2.26 8.92 Taylor Wimpey $5.89 billion 0.68 $763.87 million N/A N/A

Taylor Wimpey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimizu.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Shimizu pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimizu and Taylor Wimpey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 3.19% 4.42% 1.80% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Shimizu has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Shimizu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

