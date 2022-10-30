Head-To-Head Contrast: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) versus Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 3.11% 3.10% 1.77% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.99 billion 0.79 $72.88 million $0.72 26.13 Anghami $35.50 million 1.86 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares EchoStar and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 1 0 1 3.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.29%. Given EchoStar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Anghami.

Summary

EchoStar beats Anghami on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. Further, this segment designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Anghami

(Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.