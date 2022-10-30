Head-To-Head Review: YETI (NYSE:YETI) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YETI and Connexa Sports Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.41 billion 2.00 $212.60 million $2.24 14.60 Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.30 -$18.59 million N/A N/A

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 5 11 0 2.69 Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for YETI and Connexa Sports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $59.44, indicating a potential upside of 81.77%. Given YETI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YETI is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 13.02% 43.04% 20.15% Connexa Sports Technologies -371.17% N/A -441.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of YETI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of YETI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YETI beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. It sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

