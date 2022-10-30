Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 5,891,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,186,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

