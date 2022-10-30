Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $51.42 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00088393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00064617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00025956 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06032756 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $37,900,679.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

