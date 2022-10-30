Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Lowered to $38.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.9 %

HSII opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $567.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.