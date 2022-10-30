Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) PT Lowered to $38.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
HSII opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $567.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.
In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
