Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 238,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.94. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,261.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

