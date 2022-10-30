Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of HLX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $986.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

