Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance
NASDAQ HCIC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,826,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth $9,035,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 2.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 613,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.