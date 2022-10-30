Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance
Shares of HLF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
