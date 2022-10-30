Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.