Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on November 16th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

