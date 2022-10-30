Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

