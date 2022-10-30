Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,037 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

