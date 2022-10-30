Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 1,480 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $145.19 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

