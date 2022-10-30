Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 546 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 436.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after buying an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.02. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.